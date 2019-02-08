Horner urges Liberty to set vision for F1's future

LONDON • Formula One owners Liberty Media have underestimated the task of running the sport and must be firm in setting out a vision for the future, says Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

Speaking to reporters before this season's cars break cover next week, he was also scathing of technical changes he said had been expensive to implement but would change little on the track.

The agreements between teams, the rights holders and the governing body expire at the end of next year and American-based Liberty, who took control two years ago, want a closer racing experience and a more level playing field.

That includes a budget cap and distributing revenues more equally, as well as technical changes so that cars can follow at close quarters and overtake more easily.

The details have yet to be defined, however, with resistance from wealthy teams, who have historically enjoyed special privileges.

Horner said of Liberty's initial approach to the sport: "They probably thought there was some very low hanging fruit there and it's proved an awful lot harder than they perhaps thought.

"You can window dress and promote a movie as much as you like but, if the movie has not got the substance and isn't an exciting movie, people won't watch it."

While Liberty have taken positive steps in areas such as e-sports, digital platforms and promotion, Horner called on them to set out a clear post-2020 blueprint.

He added: "As the owner of the sport, they need to take a position of, 'This is what we want F1 to be, here's the set of regulations and the financials, and go with it'."

Promoters representing a majority of the tracks on the calendar last week voiced concern about Liberty's handling of the sport.

F1 cars will have wider and simpler front wings this term, but he was sceptical about how the changes would improve the racing.

"They've cherry-picked something in isolation off a future concept for 2021 and rushed it through onto the current car. There's no silver bullet," he said.

"It has to be everything working in harmony with everything else. Just taking the front wing and saying that will make racing better, it's quite a naive and expensive approach."

However, F1's chief executive Chase Carey has hit back in his row with promoters, claiming their gripes were "not going to change what we are doing".

The American, who is understood to have been upset by the criticism, said: "It's part of life, you are going to find a bunch of people who have something to complain about and are going to make noise."

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN