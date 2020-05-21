Hockenheim in line to fill F1 calendar

LONDON • Hockenheim is ready to step in if British quarantine restrictions prevent Silverstone from hosting a Formula One race because of the coronavirus pandemic, the circuit's boss said yesterday.

The track was not scheduled to hold a grand prix this year, with the German Grand Prix not on the calendar, but it could benefit from UK government measures to prevent imported Covid-19 cases.

Circuit boss Jorn Teske said a decision is expected imminently, saying: "We are talking with F1, that's correct. We have spoken about the idea of having a race without spectators here at the circuit.

"We've moved from a casual conversation mode to a mode of sounding things out. We already checked if this could be possible, from dates as well as the legal general point of view. For us, it is an option."

F1 has warned that a planned 14-day quarantine for most people entering Britain would rule out a race at Silverstone unless the sport, whose season has yet to start, was granted an exemption.

The British circuit had been earmarked for two closed-door races following two opening grands prix in Austria in July.

However, Autosport has reported that the British government is unlikely to grant F1 personnel a pass when it comes to quarantine restrictions. If an agreement cannot be struck, Hockenheim will be the obvious alternative.

The lack of an existing contract means Hockenheim has a "blank sheet" in terms of costings and a source told Planet F1 the circuit is ready to fill the breach and it is "basically a matter of turning the key in the gates".

Confirming the track's readiness, Teske said: "It looks like the political decision about the quarantine rules in England and about a possible exception to those rules could have consequences for the European racing calendar and therefore, also for us.

"What is really crucial for us is not to be pending now for months. We have to get our circuit booked and there is a high demand on track days... but F1 is aware and understands our situation.

"The most decisive (thing) is the current situation with quarantine in the UK."

F1 is continuing to work out the details before a revised calendar, initially set to be a record 22 grands prix, can be announced, and among the other issues include a health and safety protocol for drivers, staff and all vested parties.

Prof Gerard Saillant, chairman of the International Automobile Federation's medical commission, feels the sport will be able to manage up to 10 positive Covid-19 tests once screening gets under way.

"The situation is quite different between Melbourne (the season-opener was axed after McLaren were forced to withdraw) and Austria now," said Saillant. "The knowledge of the virus is quite different.

"It's possible to prevent and to anticipate a lot of things. If we have one positive case, or maybe even 10, it's possible to manage perfectly with a special pathway for the positive case."

REUTERS