Historic 100th pole for Hamilton

BARCELONA • After his first pole in Formula One at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton quipped that qualifying was not his strongest area.

Almost 14 years later, the Briton became the first F1 driver to take 100 pole positions after lapping fastest in Spanish Grand Prix qualifying yesterday.

The Mercedes driver was already the record holder by a massive margin, with retired Ferrari great and fellow seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher second on the list with 68.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified on the front row alongside the championship leader, who has an eight-point lead over the Dutch driver, with Valtteri Bottas qualifying third for Mercedes.

"I feel very humble and very grateful. I'm ecstatic, like it's my first," said Hamilton at the Circuit de Catalunya. "I can't believe we're at 100 and it's down to the men and women back at the factory who are continuously raising the bar and never giving up.

"The support that I have, it's a dream for me to work with these guys and the journey that we have been on has been immense."

He set the fastest time of 1min 16.741sec with his first flying lap of the final phase and was unable to improve on it with his second.

It had looked like the 36-year-old had been slowed by Mexican Sergio Perez spinning his Red Bull ahead but there were no yellow warning flags.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified fourth, with Esteban Ocon fifth on the grid for Alpine, ahead of Ferrari's Spaniard Carlos Sainz.

Hamilton's latest milestone as F1's most successful driver puts him in prime position for a record-extending 98th career win today.

Of the previous 99 times he claimed pole, he went on to win on 41 occasions - a 41.41 per cent conversion rate.

Spaniard Fernando Alonso, who will start in 10th for Alpine today, has the best conversion rate among drivers who took pole at least 20 times (63.64 per cent).

Hamilton has a superb record in Catalonia, winning the race in each of the last four years with five wins altogether.

The pole continued a remarkable run of Mercedes domination in Spain, with the champions on pole in every race at the circuit since now-retired Nico Rosberg began the sequence in 2013.

Verstappen said: "I struggled in Q1 but we sorted out the balance in Q2 which was good. Q3 both laps were pretty decent...

"Nevertheless second for us is very good today. We know they (Mercedes) are hard to beat around here. To be that close, we can be happy with that."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

F1 SPANISH GRAND PRIX

SPANISH GP GRID

1ST ROW

1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes

2 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull

2ND ROW

3 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes

4 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari

3RD ROW

5 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine

6 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari

4TH ROW

7 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren

8 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull

5TH ROW

9 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren

10 Fernando Alonso (Esp) Alpine

DRIVERS' STANDINGS

1 Hamilton 69 points

2 Verstappen 61

3 Norris 37

CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS

1 Mercedes 101 points

2 Red Bull 83

3 McLaren 53