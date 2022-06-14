Hamilton's pain may prompt action

As if things couldn't get much worse in his quest for an eighth world championship, his courageous fourth place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has raised questions on whether Lewis Hamilton will be fit enough to drive his Mercedes W13 in this weekend's Canadian GP.

On the face of it, Sunday's race was all about Max Verstappen's dominant victory over teammate Sergio Perez - yet another Red Bull one-two - and Ferrari's dramatic double retirement due to mechanical failures. And indeed, in championship terms, of course it was. Verstappen's 25th win puts him 21 points ahead of the Mexican, who is himself now up to second place and 13 points ahead of former runaway leader Charles Leclerc.