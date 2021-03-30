Hamilton's moment of magic at Sakhir

Discussing his ambitions during the weekend in Bahrain, and how his commitment to diversity fits in with aspirations to achieve a record eighth world championship, Lewis Hamilton reiterated that he does not want to be remembered just for driving very quickly.

But after scoring an astonishing victory over a very in-form Max Verstappen - in a faster Red Bull which started from pole position and was the clear pre-race favourite - the 36-year-old Briton could also consider a career as a magician. Or a ballet dancer.