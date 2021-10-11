In The Driver's Seat

Hamilton's instincts paid off in Istanbul in 2020, but not this time

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth at the Turkish Grand Prix on Oct 10, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Another wet Grand Prix, another late call about tyres. And if you took Lewis Hamilton's view when he was still in the cockpit, Mercedes' prevarication cost him three (possibly even five) hugely valuable points as he fell from third to fifth.

The reality, however, is that the outcome of a slow-burn race which was run throughout in intermittently drizzly conditions on a damp track, was never going to be straightforward for the seven-time champion. Where the strategy was relatively simple for Bottas and Max Verstappen, who ran first and second almost throughout apart from the 10 laps between 37 and 47 when Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari into the lead by running longer than the Finn, it was less so for Hamilton. On a track on which Mercedes demonstrated clearly superior pace over Red Bull for the first time since Spain back in May and dominated qualifying, it was his misfortune to take a 10 grid-place penalty for a precautionary change to a fourth ICE (internal combustion engine).

