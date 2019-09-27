Hamilton wary of resurgent Ferrari

SOCHI • Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will go into this weekend's Russian Grand Prix with a rare sense of vulnerability after three successive defeats by Ferrari.

Five-time world champion Hamilton should have every reason to feel confident; he has won three times at the former Olympic Park venue, and Mercedes have won every contest since 2014.

But after seeing Charles Leclerc triumph in Belgium and Italy and Sebastian Vettel win last Sunday's Singapore GP, he knows Ferrari could be a real threat in Sochi.

"These next races are going to be tough," admitted the Briton, who leads the drivers' standings on 296 points, ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas (231), Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen (both on 200).

"I am a realist so I see the situation we are in. Ferrari have come up with some sort of upgrade that's given them a massive boost.

"Clearly, their car works everywhere now so it's going to be very hard to beat them, particularly as they are so fast on the straights."

He has not had back-to-back wins since the French GP in June and knows Bottas will be another rival in Sochi.

Last year, the Finn was heading to victory until Mercedes asked him to let Hamilton through, a decision that irked Bottas, just as Ferrari's use of the undercut for Vettel did the same to Leclerc in Singapore.

Much of this weekend's race will depend on how Ferrari's updated car, with a heavily-revised front end, performs at the demanding Sochi circuit, where Vettel has been the only non-Mercedes driver to claim pole in 2017.

"Two years ago, in fact, Ferrari locked out the front row," said four-time champion Vettel, whose Singapore success was his first since Belgium in August last year. The German is on 194 points.

"But we really want the full satisfaction of taking the last step and winning the race."

Ferrari have now won on the flat-out speed circuits of Spa and Monza as well as slow and twisty Singapore, and Sochi, another different challenge, offers the chance to show their resurgence is real. Sochi's long straights should suit Ferrari but the smooth surface makes it tricky to hit the sweet spot with tyres, and the layout also demands a very different aerodynamic set-up to Singapore.

"We have made good progress on our car, especially in terms of our performance on high-downforce tracks, and seem to be more competitive on tracks with various layouts now," said Leclerc.

"Time will tell whether we can be as strong here as we have been lately."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

