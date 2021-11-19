Hamilton, Verstappen step into uncharted territory in Qatar

DOHA • Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen take their title battle into the unknown this weekend as Qatar hosts a Formula One grand prix for the first time at a track better known for two-wheeled thrills.

The last of three races on successive weekends from Mexico to Brazil, Qatar also starts a final run of three in the Middle East to decide whether Mercedes' seven-time world champion Hamilton wins a record eighth title or Red Bull's Verstappen takes his first.

Qatar's Losail circuit near Doha has regularly hosted MotoGP's season-opening race and is fast and flowing with a mix of medium and high-speed corners and a 1km long main straight.

It will be followed by another new venue in Saudi Arabia, a street circuit in Jeddah, before the final in Abu Dhabi where changes have been made to the track since the last time F1 raced there.

"I think I've only been to Qatar once for a prize giving so I'm looking forward to going back," said championship leader Verstappen.

"Hopefully, we can perform well there. It always looks cool when we see MotoGP race there."

Only two drivers, Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Nikita Mazepin of Haas, have raced on this track before, meaning the other 18 drivers are taking a step into the unknown.

The Mercedes car may well be quicker than the Red Bull this weekend as it is more suited for this circuit, although track limits will be policed in five corners in Qatar, unlike other circuits where one or two corners are monitored.

Losail circuit chief Amro Al-Hamad, who is also the executive director of Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation, is confident there will be plenty of action and overtaking on Sunday.

He told Autosport: "Nobody has any data here, nobody drove here before, so that is going to add a lot. Every single minute in practice is going to make a difference as they still don't know what type of set-up they need for all their chassis.

"The strategy is going to be completely different when it comes to tyre wear, because it's a very fast track, or a flowing track with a couple of opportunities for overtaking."

REUTERS

QATAR GRAND PRIX

Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, Practice 1 (6.25pm) & 2 (9.55pm)