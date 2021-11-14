Hamilton, Verstappen risk sanctions for rule breaches in Brazil qualifying

•SAO PAULO • Formula One title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were both summoned to the stewards yesterday, after being accused of breaking the rules in two incidents on Friday ahead of today's Brazilian Grand Prix.

On a day of drama in Sao Paulo, Mercedes driver Hamilton and then Red Bull's Verstappen caught the stewards' attention after the end of qualifying for yesterday's sprint race that determines today's starting grid.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton finished fastest in 1min 7.934sec at the Interlagos circuit but his car then failed a technical check, with the risk of demotion to the back of the sprint field.

Formula One technical delegate Jo Bauer reported the uppermost rear wing adjustable positions did not comply with the rules for a maximum distance of 85mm when the drag reduction system was deployed.

Stewards ordered the rear wing assembly to be impounded and the car stored overnight.

A spokesman for the governing FIA said the officials were awaiting further evidence that would not be available until yesterday morning.

A statement then delivered another bombshell by summoning Verstappen and a team representative to a meeting at 9.30am local time for an alleged breach of the international sporting code.

Video footage posted on social media showed Verstappen seemingly checking with his hands the rear wings of his Red Bull and Hamilton's Mercedes after they had parked up post-qualifying.

Article 2.5.1 of the sporting code states that "no operation, checking, tuning or repair is allowed" in that secure area - or parc ferme (closed park) conditions - unless authorised by the officials.

Both drivers had met the stewards - Hamilton an hour after Verstappen - but there was no verdict announced at press time. "I can't say anything about it right now, we'll see," the Dutchman reportedly said after leaving the stewards, according to Sky Sports.

Hamilton, 19 points adrift of Verstappen with four races remaining, already has a five-place grid penalty for today's race after Mercedes changed the engine in his car.

