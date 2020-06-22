Hamilton tie-up aims to draw black kids into F1

LONDON • Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is launching his own diversity body to attract more black youngsters into motor racing, insisting the "time for token gestures is over".

The Briton, who is the only black driver in F1, added that education was "the key to unlocking a more equal society".

He said he was teaming up with the Royal Academy of Engineering to launch the Hamilton Commission to help make motor racing "as diverse as the complex and multicultural world we live in".

"I've been fighting the stigma of racism throughout my racing career - from kids throwing things at me while karting, to being taunted by fans in black face at a 2007 grand prix, one of my first F1 races," the 35-year-old wrote in the Times of London yesterday.

"Despite my success in the sport, the institutional barriers that have kept F1 highly exclusive persist.

"It is not enough to point to me, or to a single new black hire, as a meaningful example of progress.

"Thousands of people are employed across this industry and that group needs to be more representative of society.

"Winning championships is great, but I want to be remembered for my work creating a more equal society through education. That's what drives me."

The research partnership wants to encourage young black people to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Hamilton hopes it will then open up avenues for them to boost the number of minorities represented in F1.

"The time for platitudes and token gestures is over," said the Mercedes driver.

"When I look back in 20 years, I want to see the sport that gave a shy, working-class black kid from Stevenage so much opportunity, become as diverse as the complex and multicultural world we live in."

