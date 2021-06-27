Hamilton says huge task to overtake Verstappen in pole

SPIELBERG • Red Bull's Max Verstappen is looking forward to a "very tough" race today, after claiming pole position yesterday for the Steiermark Grand Prix.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas qualified second quickest but drops to fifth on the grid because of a three-place penalty imposed on Friday for dangerous driving in the pit lane during practice.

That leaves his team-mate Lewis Hamilton to start on the front row with Verstappen - who posted a fastest lap of 1min 3.841sec - at Austria's Red Bull Ring.

"It's been a very good weekend. The car was really good," said Verstappen, who is leading the drivers' championship on 131 points, 12 ahead of Hamilton.

"It's not easy with the traffic to try and get a clean run in the last few corners but I think that first lap in Q3 was good enough.

"Super happy to be on pole at home, it's always nice to see a Red Bull car on pole here. It's never easy but it's good for racing. I'm sure tomorrow will be very tough."

Verstappen and Hamilton have three wins each this season, and today's race promises to be another thrilling battle between the championship's two outstanding drivers.

The pole was Verstappen's second in a row after the French Grand Prix last weekend, and third of the season. It was also Red Bull's first at the Spielberg circuit.

McLaren's Lando Norris will start third with Red Bull's Sergio Perez fourth as a result of Bottas' grid drop.

"Shame about the penalty, I think it was a strong qualifying," said Bottas. "We knew I was going to have the penalty, so we were looking for the best options, so we used medium (tyres) in Q3 to try and start the race. It's a new day tomorrow. We can attack the Red Bulls."

Despite the Finn's optimism, Hamilton admitted that Mercedes will have a huge task today if they are to beat Verstappen.

"Red Bull have been so fast this weekend, we have been giving it absolutely everything," the Briton said. "It wasn't the greatest of sessions but I'm still on the front row after Bottas' penalty. I did everything I could and we go into the race tomorrow for a fight.

"It will be interesting but I don't think we will have the pace to overtake them, but hopefully we can keep up."

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly qualified sixth with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc seventh and AlphaTauri's Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda in eighth. Spain's two-time world champion Fernando Alonso put his Alpine ninth on the grid, with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll 10th.

Britain's George Russell, 23, the main contender to partner Hamilton next season if Mercedes decide not to extend Bottas' contract, qualified an impressive 11th for struggling Williams.

That put him ahead of a Ferrari, a McLaren, an Aston Martin and an Alpine as well as Canadian teammate Nicholas Latifi and both of the Alfa Romeo and Haas drivers.

Red Bull are chasing their fourth straight win today after winning in Monaco, Azerbaijan and France. The team last won four in a row in 2013, before the V6 turbo hybrid era ushered in seven years of Mercedes domination from 2014.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

STEIERMARK GRAND PRIX

Race Day: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8pm

STEIERMARK GP GRID

1ST ROW

1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull

2 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes

2ND ROW

3 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren

4 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull

3RD ROW

5 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes

6 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri

4TH ROW

7 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari

8 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) AlphaTauri

5TH ROW

9 Fernando Alonso (Esp) Alpine

10 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin

SELECTED

12 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari

13 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren