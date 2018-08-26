Hamilton on pole as rain shakes up Belgian grid

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS (Belgium) • Lewis Hamilton made the most of the changeable conditions and got through what he called "one of the toughest qualifying session I can remember" to seize pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Formula One leader's pole time was 1min 58.179sec, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel managing 1:58.905 to complete the first row.

"We were very close, I was hopeful, Ferrari were very quick on the straights, then the rain came and I can't stress how difficult it was," said Hamilton, who won from pole here last year and is 24 points clear of fellow four-time champion Vettel with nine races remaining.

"The track looked dry in some places, but it was actually wet. I went off twice, but so glad I managed to keep it together. Everyone is on the edge of their seats."

The pole was Hamilton's fifth at Spa, a record, and 78th of his F1 career but it was touch and go on a drying track with the clock ticking.

Slipping wide and across the grass runoff, the 33-year-old Briton left himself just one final shot at a flying lap before the time ran out and he nailed it yesterday.

French driver Esteban Ocon qualified a remarkable third for Force India for the team's first race under new ownership, with Mexican team-mate Sergio Perez fourth.

BELGIAN GP GRID

1ST ROW 1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes 2 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari

2ND ROW 3 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India 4 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India

3RD ROW 5 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas 6 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari

4TH ROW 7 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 8 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull

5TH ROW 9 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas 10 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Toro Rosso

SELECTED 17 Fernando Alonso (Esp) McLaren 19 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes

Today's race looks set to be a battle between the two great rivals, with Vettel possibly having the faster car. He said: "It was a bit chaotic and not great from a management point of view.

"I don't feel we put everything together in the last lap, we ran out of battery. It wasn't a nice ending to a great qualifying up to that point. It's great fun but obviously not very rewarding when you know you could have done a bit better."

His team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, a four-time winner at Spa, starts only sixth while Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas will line up in the last row with Renault's Nico Hulkenberg due to their accumulated engine grid penalties.

The Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo qualified seventh and eighth. Ricciardo said: "It got drier at the end, we had done our laps at the beginning thinking it (the conditions) was going to get worse so we were just unlucky."

