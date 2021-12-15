Hamilton not robbed of title, says Ecclestone

LONDON • It is "utter nonsense" to suggest that Lewis Hamilton was robbed of a Formula One championship and Mercedes will look like bad losers if they appeal Max Verstappen's success, the sport's former supremo Bernie Ecclestone said on Monday.

The Silver Arrows, constructors' champions for a record eighth year in a row, have had two protests dismissed after Sunday's deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and are considering lodging an appeal by tomorrow's deadline.

Red Bull's Verstappen defeated seven-time champion Hamilton with an overtake on the last lap of the season finale after race director Michael Masi controversially changed the safety car procedure.

While the Briton afterwards appeared to be a gracious loser, an audio recording of the 36-year-old complaining on his team radio that the result was "manipulated" has since emerged.

Mercedes are still said to be fuming at the about-turn by Masi but if they do appeal, it seems like there will be no recourse from the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

According to the Daily Mail, FIA rules state the governing body's International Court of Appeal as the only arbiter for settling disputes.

If an appeal is filed, Mercedes have only one shot at convincing a panel appointed by the FIA to rule against the FIA.

That scenario is unlikely to transpire and Ecclestone urged Mercedes on Monday not to go forward with any appeal.

Regarding the suggestion Hamilton was robbed, the 91-year-old Briton told Sky Sports: "It is a complete and utter nonsense. I think it'd be the worst thing they could do, it looks like they're bad losers."

On the "manipulation" accusation, Ecclestone said: "I'd like to know who has been manipulating and is clever enough to do that.

"This was just a set of circumstances that happened and it ended an incredible world championship that I'm sure everyone was more than happy to watch."

He added Masi had done "the right thing" and should not be blamed.

REUTERS