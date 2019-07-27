Hamilton hopes to reign in rain

HOCKENHEIM • Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton is hoping rain will come to the rescue as a heatwave threatens to dash Mercedes' hopes of a German Grand Prix win tomorrow.

The Silver Arrows have been utterly dominant this season, winning nine of 10 races, but they wilted in the sweltering heat in Austria last month.

They have made changes to help cool the car but, with much of Europe caught in a heatwave, Hockenheim could be even hotter than at Spielberg, where Max Verstappen won for Red Bull.

"If it stays this hot, we are going to struggle and be in trouble," said Hamilton.

He has seven wins and 223 points to lead the championship by 39 points from teammate Valtteri Bottas, who won in the Australian opener and Azerbaijan.

"There is not much we can do (when it comes to cooling), it is a much bigger design issue when it gets hot, which is not so easy to change," added Hamilton.

"We are working towards it, but it is very small steps and small increments which are not making a massive difference. It is definitely a good thing if it rains."

Yesterday's first two sessions of practice showed little signs of the sweltering conditions subsiding, with the temperature hitting 38 deg C. That suited Ferrari, though, after a one-two in both sessions.

Sebastian Vettel was fastest for the Scuderia in opening practice with a time of 1min 14.013sec, while teammate Charles Leclerc came out on top in 1:13.449 in the second session. Hamilton was third behind the duo in both sessions.

But thunderstorms are predicted for today's qualifying session, while the chance of rain on race day tomorrow has also gone up.

Hamilton, who won in the rain from 14th on the grid last year as Vettel crashed out while in the lead, is renowned as a wet-weather specialist on the track.

The Briton has won the German Grand Prix four times, three of them at Hockenheim, and is chasing a record fifth in the world championship era in the 200th F1 start for Mercedes as a constructor.

But Hamilton, who won his home British GP for a record sixth time two weeks ago, is still wary despite Mercedes seemingly running away with the championship this season.

"Last year here... Ferrari were slightly quicker but I hope it gets closer throughout the year," he said. "I'm always ready, it just has not always been the case every year."

REUTERS

F1 GERMAN GP

Practice 3 & qualifying

Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 5.55pm & 8.30pm