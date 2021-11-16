Hamilton hails 'best weekend' in Brazil

SAO PAULO • The most challenging of weekends turned into one of the best for Lewis Hamilton on Sunday with a victory in Brazil that brought back memories of another epic win as a junior fighting for his future.

The seven-time Formula One world champion went from 20th and the back of the field in a Saturday sprint to 10th on the grid for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos and then to the top of the podium.

Hamilton said his father had reminded him of how in a Formula Three weekend in Bahrain in 2004, he went from 22nd in qualifying to 11th in the sprint to decide the grid and then won the main race.

"After that showing, McLaren re-signed me," the Mercedes driver added. "I was fighting for my career at the time. Without them I wouldn't have been able to make it to Formula One."

Hamilton is now fighting for a record eighth title, his victory in Brazil leaving the Briton 14 points adrift of Red Bull's Max Verstappen with three races remaining and all to play for.

The 36-year-old revealed he had gone in "guns blazing" after Saturday's setback and was relentless in passing rivals and hunting down the Dutchman.

"This is what a world championship battle should look like," he said of Sunday's scrap, with the pair going wheel to wheel and Verstappen defending with determination until Hamilton finally made a move stick.

"It's hard battling and wouldn't expect anything less really. We didn't touch wheels, which is good," he said of the most controversial incident that saw both going off track as they battled on Lap 48.

Damon Hill, Britain's 1996 world champion and former rival of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, tweeted: "One of the best drives I've ever seen in F1. By anyone. Utterly awesome."

Hamilton, now the winner of a record 101 races, thanked his compatriot for the compliment.

"I really do feel, from my own personal experience, it's been one of the most challenging, if not the most challenging with the things that we've faced during the weekend," he said.

F1 STANDINGS DRIVERS 1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 332.5 points 2 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes 318.5 3 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes 203 4 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 178 5 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 151 CONSTRUCTORS 1 Mercedes 521.5 points 2 Red Bull 510.5 3 Ferrari 287.5 4 McLaren 256 5 Alpine & AlphaTauri 112

While the weekend had been difficult for everyone at the Silver Arrows, he had been inspired by the team's focus and determination.

"I didn't know what was possible but I just gave it everything," he said. "This has been probably one of the best weekends, if not the best weekend I've experienced probably in my whole career."

Verstappen defended strongly against Hamilton, who had a new engine for the race, but could not hold off his rival.

In the Lap 48 incident, both cars went off the track together with accusations that the championship leader had gone too far and gained an unfair advantage.

Stewards took an immediate look but decided against imposing any time penalty, which Verstappen praised as it resulted in "really good racing".

Given the circumstances, the 24-year-old was still happy with his runner-up finish in Brazil, saying: "We still have a good points lead you know, so today was a bit of damage limitation on a weekend where it was a bit difficult but I'm confident that in the coming races we'll bounce back."

The three-race Middle Eastern swing will conclude the championship, starting with the inaugural Qatar GP this weekend.

REUTERS