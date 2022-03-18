Hamilton fired up as F1 season looms

MANAMA • The new Formula One season is about more than just the renewed battle between champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull and the man he dethroned, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

It will also be a heavily revised version of F1's high-speed soap opera, featuring new race management, all-new cars designed to create closer racing, and a reshuffled cast that will launch into the unknown at this weekend's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Three months after the controversial last-lap drama in Abu Dhabi that ended Hamilton's four-year reign as champion and ushered the 24-year-old Dutchman to a first crown, the curtain rises again with the most sweeping technical rule changes in 40 years.

The return of "ground effect" aerodynamics with bigger wheels and fatter tyres, a freeze on power unit development and a tighter budget cap, down to US$140 million (S$190 million) excluding drivers' salaries, may throw up arguments and shocks.

But below the surface, away from the gleaming visible alterations, the human drama will remain unchanged; Hamilton has already declared that the sport has not seen the best of him yet.

Bitterly disillusioned, but now repaired, he returns from a hermetic off-season to resume his quest for a record eighth title.

Michael Masi, the race director whose last-lap safety-car decision left Hamilton feeling robbed in the Abu Dhabi showdown in December, has gone, while Mohammed Ben Sulayem has replaced Jean Todt as head of the governing FIA.

Ben Sulayem promised a review that came with a restructuring of race direction under two men, German Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas from Portugal, aided by the return from retirement of the vastly experienced Briton Herbie Blash as a permanent adviser.

Hamilton and Mercedes welcomed the changes - without which he might have retired.

After spending most of the winter in retreat in Colorado, he re-emerged burning with "righteous fire", according to his team.

"You can turn these emotions into power and strength and that's what I am doing," he explained.

"If you think what you saw at the end of last year was my best, wait till you see this year."

At 37, Hamilton remains young and fit enough to compete again if he is motivated. He has a new teammate in fellow Briton George Russell and, after early testing, a car that has potential but also still some "hurdles to overcome" in terms of its handling.

His former teammate Valtteri Bottas has joined Alfa Romeo to partner China's first F1 driver Zhou Guanyu in an all-new line-up.

Russell has been replaced at Williams by London-born Thai driver Alex Albon.

Danish driver Kevin Magnussen also returns alongside Mick Schumacher at Haas, succeeding Russian Nikita Mazepin, dismissed along with the title sponsorship from his father's Uralkali business due to Russia's Ukraine invasion.

In final testing in Bahrain last week, Verstappen topped the times ahead of Schumacher, but warned it meant little, saying: "No one gives full beans at testing."

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was an impressive third, prompting Hamilton and his team boss Toto Wolff to tip the Italian team as likely challengers this season.

Russell was fifth and Hamilton 17th, results that meant little ahead of a revised 22-race calendar, trimmed from 23 after the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix.

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel has been ruled out of the opening race due to Covid-19. His fellow German Nico Hulkenberg will take his spot.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS