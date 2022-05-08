Hamilton, FIA compromise on jewellery ban

MIAMI • After threatening to skip the inaugural Miami Grand Prix over a bling clampdown, Lewis Hamilton removed almost all his jewellery in time to drive in practice on Friday, and the Mercedes driver will also be allowed to compete in today's Formula One race.

The decision to enforce rules on jewellery and underwear had stirred controversy in the pre-practice press conferences.

Hamilton, 37, threatened to spend the weekend seeing the sights of Miami instead, while Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel said he thought the seven-time world champion was being "targeted".

The Briton wore three watches, a bracelet, necklaces and a nose stud for the press conference and said that he would need to "chop my ears off" to remove his earrings as some of his piercings simply cannot be taken out.

"I couldn't get any more jewellery on," he joked.

"We have spare drivers, so we're prepared for the weekend. There is lots to do in this city so, I'll be good either way!" he added of the prospect of being forced out of the race.

Yet, after making his threat, he removed most of his jewellery, including the earrings, for the practice session but scored a small victory with an exemption for the nose stud. That exemption was reported to be for two races and Hamilton must have the piercing removed before the Monaco Grand Prix on May 29.

Race director Niels Wittich wrote in his guidelines for today's race that driver jewellery and underwear should be checked, to ensure they comply with the FIA's fire-proof safety standards.

In his notes, he wrote: "Metallic objects, such as jewellery, in contact with the skin can reduce heat transmission protection and thus may increase the risk of burn injuries in the event of a fire."

But Hamilton's team did produce the documentation to the FIA saying that they were in compliance with the rule.

"I can't remove at least two of them," he added. "One I can't really explain where it is.

"But what I can say is it's platinum that I have, so it's non-magnetic, it's never been a safety issue in the past. I've had in 16 years so many MRI scans and not had to take out the platinum."

Vettel showed his feelings by wearing underpants over his race suit as a sign of protest.

"Probably, at this stage, it's more of a personal thing and I feel in a way targeted to Lewis," he said.