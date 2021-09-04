Hamilton expects booing at Dutch GP but remains unfazed

ZANDVOORT • Lewis Hamilton is braced for a barrage of boos from Max Verstappen's "Orange Army" at the first Dutch Grand Prix in 36 years, but he is hoping to turn it to his advantage.

Some 70,000 fans will be at Zandvoort every day this weekend and Hamilton, three points clear of his Dutch Red Bull rival in the standings, can expect a hostile reception.

The Briton, who arrived at the seaside circuit somewhat provocatively on Thursday wearing an entirely orange outfit and told reporters that the colour suited him, said it was to be expected.

"I've never been someone that would go to an event and boo but you understand it," said the Mercedes driver, when asked about other races where Verstappen fans have been present in numbers.

"You see it at football events. It's just the passion that the fans have, or the dislike that some of them have for their opponents.

"I respect it... I know I do have some Team LH fans in the Netherlands, there will probably be a small portion in the grandstands and I admire them for being able to withstand the boos too."

Hamilton, 36, added that he would aim to turn the negative energy into a positive "and try and put it into the driving".

Verstappen has won six of the 12 races this Formula One season to Hamilton's four.

The 23-year-old said that while he felt the booing was wrong, he could do nothing to stop it either.

"When you go to a football match, you come into a home ground and the opposition will be booed at some point and it's not up to the local club to go onto the speakers and say, 'Guys you cannot boo' because it will naturally happen," he told reporters.

"I don't think it's up to me to say guys you cannot boo because I am not them and I have to just focus on what I'm doing on the track."

Formula One hopes a return to "a proper old-school track" this week can wipe away memories of Sunday's farcical washout in Belgium.

Zandvoort is a fast circuit set in coastal sand dunes at the beach resort near Amsterdam where the last winner was Niki Lauda for McLaren in 1985.

The undulating track, which features banked corners and sea views, has retained its unique, challenging and quirky character, including the famous Tarzan corner.

Verstappen will be trying to become the first Dutchman to win his home event, while Hamilton will be bidding to become the first man to win 100 grands prix.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

DUTCH GRAND PRIX

Practice 3 (5.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208