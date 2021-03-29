Hamilton edges out Verstappen to win Bahrain Grand Prix

Red Bull's pole-sitter Max Verstappen leading at the start of the Formula One season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix yesterday. The Dutchman finished second - 0.745 of a second behind defending world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who hung on for victory in a thrilling finish. Finn Valtteri Bottas completed the podium, coming in 37.3 seconds behind his British teammate. Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso - back in F1 following a 2½ year absence - experienced braking issues in his Alpine and was out in the 34th lap. For Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin, his race debut lasted just three corners before he crashed his Haas.