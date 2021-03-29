Red Bull's pole-sitter Max Verstappen leading at the start of the Formula One season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix yesterday. The Dutchman finished second - 0.745 of a second behind defending world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who hung on for victory in a thrilling finish. Finn Valtteri Bottas completed the podium, coming in 37.3 seconds behind his British teammate. Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso - back in F1 following a 2½ year absence - experienced braking issues in his Alpine and was out in the 34th lap. For Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin, his race debut lasted just three corners before he crashed his Haas.
Hamilton edges out Verstappen to win Bahrain Grand Prix
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 29, 2021, with the headline 'Hamilton edges out Verstappen to win Bahrain Grand Prix'. Subscribe