Hamilton cuts into Max's lead

DOHA • Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix yesterday for Mercedes to cut rival Max Verstappen's overall Formula One lead to eight points with two races remaining.

The Red Bull driver was second, after starting seventh following a five-place grid drop for failing to respect warning flags in Saturday's qualifying.

While the Dutchman took a bonus point for the fastest lap, Briton Hamilton now has the fate of the drivers' championship in his hands. If he wins in Saudi Arabia - the maiden edition starts in a fortnight - and in the Abu Dhabi finale, he will become an eight-time world champion, breaking his tie with German great Michael Schumacher.

However, if Verstappen triumphs at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit and Hamilton does not finish in the top 10, then the Dutchman will become world champion for the first time with a race to spare.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso was third for Renault-owned Alpine, the 40-year-old Spaniard's first podium finish since 2014.

One week on from arguably his toughest and greatest win in Brazil, Hamilton enjoyed one of his easiest under the Losail circuit's lights.

After the championship appeared to be slipping from his grasp following Verstappen's wins in the United States and Mexico, it is the 36-year-old veteran rather than the 24-year-old upstart who has the momentum.

"It was pretty straightforward - it was pretty lonely at the front. I enjoy those races where you are battling through but we needed those points today. I can't wait to watch the race replay to find out what happened behind me," Hamilton said after his record-extending 102nd career win.

"I'm really grateful for these points, it's been a hell of a year. Back-to-back wins here, feel good, I feel fit, fitter than I've ever felt. Bring on the next two."

Like at Interlagos, it was the second successive "damage limitation" race for Verstappen and team boss Christian Horner was heard over the radio emphasising that very point to his driver.

"Our starting position was compromised, but luckily we had a really good start," Verstappen, who has nine wins this year, said. "I got quite quickly back to second and to get the fast lap was very nice.

QATAR GRAND PRIX RESULTS 1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes 1hr 24min 28.471sec 2 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull +25.743sec *fastest lap 3 Fernando Alonso (Esp) Alpine +59.457sec 4 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull +1:02.306 5 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine +1:20.570 6 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin +1:21.274 7 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari +1:21.911 8 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari +1:23.126 9 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren +1 lap 10 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin +1 lap DRIVERS' STANDINGS 1 Verstappen 351.5pts 2 Hamilton 343.5 3 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes 203 CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS 1 Mercedes 546.5pts 2 Red Bull 541.5 3 Ferrari 297.5

"Of course, I know it's going to be difficult to the end but it keeps it nice, keeps it exciting. This track was fun to drive as well. I feel good, but it's going to be a tight battle to the end."

Hamilton's faster engine, fitted last weekend in Sao Paulo, will likely give Red Bull a tough time again at the ultra quick new circuit in Jeddah ahead of the season-closing race in Abu Dhabi on Dec 12.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS