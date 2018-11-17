Hamilton clarifies position on India

LONDON • Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has defended Lewis Hamilton, as the five-time Formula One world champion also clarified his comments about how he had felt torn to be racing in "poor" India.

The Mercedes driver had said this week, in discussing F1's new venues like Vietnam, that he would like more grands prix in places with "real racing history" such as Europe and the United States.

"I've been to Vietnam before and it is beautiful," he told the BBC. "I've been to India before to a race which was strange because India was such a poor place yet we had this massive, beautiful track in the middle of nowhere. I felt very conflicted when I went (there)."

Following that interview, Hamilton suffered a social media backlash, but Wolff said that the driver's words and meaning had been "spun out of context".

"He spoke with empathy about India and the painful contrast between wealth and poverty that we face while travelling the globe as sporting ambassadors," the Austrian said.

"He did not criticise the nation and his words were those of a thoughtful and considered champion."

Hamilton also took to his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Thursday to explain himself.

"I noticed some people are upset with my comment on India (which) is one of the most beautiful places in the world," the 33-year-old wrote.

"The culture there is incredible. I have visited and always had an amazing time. However, whilst it's the fastest-growing economy, it also has a lot of poverty.

"(I) felt strange to drive past homeless people and arrive in a huge arena where money was not an issue.

"They spent hundreds of millions on that track that is now never used. That money could have been spent on schools or homes for those in need.

"When we did have the race, nobody came because it was too expensive (or) most likely no interest. However, I have met some amazing Indian fans."

Some of those fans had responded to Hamilton's initial comments by pointing out the country's fast-growing economy was now the world's sixth largest.

India, the world's second-most populous nation after China, hosted three races at the Buddh International circuit south of New Delhi from 2011-13.

All three were won by German driver Sebastian Vettel, then with Red Bull, while Hamilton did not make it to the podium - his best finish was fourth in 2012.

The race was dropped from 2014. The circuit has since hosted some domestic championship races, and been used by car manufacturers for track days, but is widely seen as an expensive "white elephant".

REUTERS