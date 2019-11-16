Hamilton awaits Wolff's plans

SAO PAULO • Lewis Hamilton intends to stay in Formula One beyond 2020, but he wants to know Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's personal plans before agreeing on any new deal.

The six-time world champion, like most of his rivals, is out of contract after next season with a major shake-up of the sport scheduled for 2021.

There could also be change at the helm of F1 post-2020 and Wolff has been talked of as someone who could play such a role.

Hamilton recognised at this week's Brazilian Grand Prix that he was "kind of joined at the hip" with Mercedes after seven years.

"I know that being stuck in any position for too long can also not always be a positive, so I always want people to spread their wings and do what's best for their careers," he said on Thursday.

"I don't know what that is for him (Wolff), only he will know," added the driver, who said Wolff has been "the perfect match" for him and Mercedes. "Naturally I don't want him to leave, particularly if I'm staying in the sport. It is important to me and I am waiting also to see where his head is at."

Wolff is not in Brazil for the penultimate race of the season, with Mercedes having already won both constructors' and drivers' titles for an unprecedented sixth year in succession. ESPN reported he would be away to deal with "commercial matters".

Hamilton clinched his sixth championship in Texas this month and will be aiming to equal Michael Schumacher's record seven next year, when he will be 35 years old.

The Briton's last contract negotiations were protracted and fans still speculate on whether he might end his career at Ferrari.

"I know I want to continue racing, I love what I'm doing. I see no reason for me to stop soon," he added. "It's almost like I only just did this contract and I've already got to start talking about the potential of the next one."

He also said he wants to play a fundamental part in F1's ambitious and radical plans to address the climate emergency.

He has repeatedly made his concern for the environment clear and has committed to pursuing a sustainable lifestyle.

This week F1 announced its intention to reach a target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

"I don't see why it won't happen," said Hamilton, who has gone vegan. "I am definitely open to working with F1 and the FIA (International Automobile Federation). It's not like we have a lack of money to make the changes, (but) the teams have to want to do it. My team, Mercedes, does.

"I've not heard about Ferrari or any of the other teams but they need to be on the same journey because it is going to take the whole of the sport to make the change."

F1 has also committed to making all grands prix fully sustainable events by 2025.

The carbon zero target is to be pursued by the development of a carbon neutral power unit using synthetic fuel; using renewable energy across the sport's facilities, offices and factories; ensuring the logistics and travel are as efficient as possible and using carbon capture and tree-planting to offset anything that cannot be eliminated.

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN

F1 BRAZILIAN GP

Practice 3/qualifying Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 10.55pm/tomorrow, 1.45am