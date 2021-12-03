Hamilton admits he can't afford to take risks in Jeddah

JEDDAH (Saudi Arabia) • Lewis Hamilton will bid to keep alive his hopes of a historic eighth Formula One world title at the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend, powered by the new engine that aided his remarkable triumph in Brazil.

After consecutive victories in Sao Paulo and Qatar, the defending champion seeks to complete a hat-trick, or see championship leader Max Verstappen suffer a setback, on the streets of the high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

If the Mercedes driver succeeds and trims his Red Bull rival's eight-point advantage to just one, or even zero, in Sunday's race, the title will be decided by a final winner-takes-all showdown in Abu Dhabi on Dec 12.

But Hamilton knows it is a perilous challenge and that he cannot afford to take any risks.

Verstappen will take the title on Sunday if he wins and Hamilton finishes outside the top six.

"You just have to be very careful - more cautious than ever before," the Briton told German magazine Auto Motor Und Sport, stressing the importance of avoiding an accident and taking unnecessary risks.

"You have to be ready to do whatever you can to avoid a collision even if it means leaving the track. After all, you want to finish the race. If you are too stubborn and defend your position, you will crash."

Hamilton, 36, and Verstappen, 24, have collided twice this term - at Silverstone and Monza - and had several near-misses in a season filled with incidents.

"He's not my first opponent to act like this. Now that I'm a little older, I take a closer look at the characters of the other drivers and their personal backgrounds... How you grew up has an impact on how you behave. I try to understand," said Hamilton.

The challenging track, theoretically, appears likely to favour the Silver Arrows, but Red Bull team chief Christian Horner feels the newly built 27-corner circuit is both unique and unknown.

"The track looks insane from what I've seen," he said. "It is going to be a massive challenge and I'm sure there will be plenty of excitement and drama."

His Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff was in a bullish mood with the season boiling down to the final two weeks.

"Both titles are wide open, and our mission is clear," he said. "Last time out, we saw a faultless drive by Lewis, in Qatar, commanding the race from start to finish...

"That's encouraging for the final races and gives us strong momentum to take forward."

Built in just 12 months and finished only days ago, the circuit is a wall-lined street track, with some blind sweeping corners and there will be little, if any margin, for driver error under the floodlights.

Jeddah will be the fifth night race after Singapore, Bahrain, Sakhir and Qatar. AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX

Practice 1 (9.25pm) & 2 (tomorrow, 12.55am)

Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202

Permutations

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, with 351.5 points, can wrap up the 2021 Formula One world title on the streets of Jeddah on Sunday and deny Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (343.5) a record eighth championship. This is how the Dutchman can do it:

• If Verstappen finishes first with fastest lap and Hamilton finishes sixth or lower.

•If Verstappen finishes first and Hamilton finishes seventh or lower.

•If Verstappen finishes second with fastest lap and Hamilton finishes 10th or lower.

•If Verstappen finishes second and Hamilton doesn't score.

•If the title is not decided this weekend, then the 2021 championship will be settled at the season's final race in Abu Dhabi on Dec 12.