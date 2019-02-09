Haas mark new sponsor with 'iconic' new look

LONDON • While the Haas Formula One team have transformed their old grey livery into a sleek black-and-gold look, drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen are fully aware it will take more than an "iconic" makeover to elevate their podium chances this season.

The duo were at a launch on Thursday as the covers came off the team's rebranded car - reminiscent of the now-defunct Lotus team - at the grand foyer of London's Royal Automobile Club.

The American-owned outfit have signed a deal with British-based Rich Energy, an energy drink start-up depicted by entrepreneur frontman William Storey as a "David ready to take on the Goliath of the industry".

With title sponsor Rich Energy on board, more eyes will be on Haas, who have traditionally promoted their machine tools business through their racing team. But team principal Guenther Steiner has welcomed "the accountability" and "pressure" that comes with that.

France's Grosjean and Dane Magnussen have also bought into the "massive ambition" shown by Storey, who intends to challenge Red Bull on and off the track.

However, the gulf between the sport's top three - champions Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull - and the other teams remains a huge one.

Only once last year, just like the season before, did a driver from a team outside the top three appear on the podium, and both of those races involved some freak circumstances.

Although Haas, who finished fifth last term, are unlikely to be "serious contenders for podium positions straight away", Grosjean is targeting fourth - at least until the rules change in 2021.

He told reporters: "The top three teams are going to be the same ones. At the moment, it feels like we're doing a 100m race, but some are already starting 40m into the race, so no chance to compete.

"But last year we finished P4, P5 a couple of times, it doesn't take a lot. Not a lot more has to happen and you're on the podium. That's the thing with F1, you never really know."

Magnussen said: "We wanted to get up there with the competitive teams, and now we need to hold on to it. And holding on to it means that you need to improve."

Haas entered the sport in 2016 and have yet to score a podium finish.

REUTERS