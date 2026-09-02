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Grand Prix season: Orchard ‘paddock’, pop-ups, Porsche displays and more beyond the racetrack

SINGAPORE – Formula One fans here can look forward to a slew of activities, including a new “paddock” in the heart of Orchard Road, from Oct 2 to 11 as part of the 2026 Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) organised by the Singapore Tourism Board.

The Orchard Paddock 2026, a new attraction on the roster of off-circuit fringe activities to complement race weekend, will transform Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza after dark from Oct 8 to 10 , with late-night dining, open-air movie screenings, and live performances from local acts.

Rapper-producer Alyph and singer-songwriter YAØ, whose real name is Ng Zheng Yao, will headline performances on Oct 8 . They will be joined by local bands 53A, live-music stalwart Reverie and indie collective and label Dreamsound.

Also new to GPSS are sportswear brand adidas’ motorsport pop-ups, which will include showcar displays, racing simulators, and exclusive collections.

The pop-ups at Funan and Raffles City Shopping Centre will run from Sept 28 to Oct 12 , and follow the brand’s Orchard Ignition event in August which featured a live car demo and appearance by K-pop girl group Babymonster.

These events join the returning headline event, Beyond The Track by Ray-Ban, which will be held at CQ @ Clarke Quay from Oct 1 to 14 .

Fans will be treated to a surprise appearance by a Ferrari F1 driver, as well as live performances from international acts, as part of the event at the riverside precinct.

They will also get to peruse limited-edition pieces from Ray-Ban’s Scuderia Ferrari c ollection, take on race-themed challenges – such as a pit-stop challenge and reflex test – and win exclusive merchandise.

In another highlight, Singapore will become the first South-east Asian country to host a Gran Turismo World Series championship stop, with the virtual racing series’ third round taking place at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands on Oct 3.

Also debuting at GPSS is carmaker Porsche’s Raceborn Fest, which will be held from Oct 9 to 11 at Guoco Midtown and celebrate its motorsport heritage with a display of its iconic classic racing cars. Porsche’s new 911 Challenge race car will also be unveiled for the first time in South-east Asia.

Visitors can also try out professional racing simulators, while finding out more about the upcoming Porsche Experience Centre Singapore, which is set to open in Changi in 2027.

There will also be a line-up of shows at Zouk Singapore and TRIFECTA in Somerset in the lead-up to race weekend, with the sports and wellness hub also partnering Sports Car Club Singapore for a charity drive on Oct 3.

Over at Suntec City mall, Lego fans will be able to view a drivable mini Racing Bulls F1 car made of the iconic toy bricks, and Singapore’s largest Lego race-themed mosaic. There will also be challenges with chances to win exclusive Lego rewards.

Lilian Chee, director of sports at Singapore Tourism Board, said: “Grand Prix Season Singapore amplifies the race experience by building anticipation and bringing fans together in the lead-up to one of the most exciting weekends on Singapore’s events calendar.

“We invite seasoned motorsport fans and first-timers alike to feel the buzz across the city, soak in the atmosphere, and create memories that make our race weekend truly distinctive.”

The Singapore Grand Prix returns for its iconic night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Oct 9 to 11.

A star-studded entertainment line-up that includes American rock band The Killers, singer Lana Del Rey and home-grown Mandopop star JJ Lin was announced earlier.

Fans can also apply for a public ballot to visit the pit lane before race weekend.