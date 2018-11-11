Giving up not an option for disappointed Vettel

SAO PAULO • Sebastian Vettel admitted that he was disappointed that Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton had clinched this year's Formula One drivers' title in Mexico with two races remaining, but said he remained motivated for the future.

"Obviously, the last race was a tough one to swallow and probably the winter will be as well," said the Ferrari driver ahead of today's Brazilian Grand Prix.

"But giving up is not an option... You never know what the next year brings or whether you get another chance."

Looking back on this year, in which his title challenge faded in the second half of the season, the four-time world champion added: "A lot of stuff happened this year and we will, as a team and as an individual, be able to learn from it and raise the bar next year.

"Obviously, along the way, something went wrong and we need to learn from it. But I still have a mission here and I still want to win."

Teammate Kimi Raikkonen congratulated Hamilton on his fifth world title, but also warned that Ferrari are going all out to stop Mercedes completing a Formula One championship double in Brazil.

The Finn conceded that Ferrari are not in a strong position - they trail Mercedes by 55 points in the constructors' standings with two races to go - but made it clear they will not be giving up.

"Obviously, we're not in a good position, but we're still in it and we'll do our best," he said.

Results of yesterday's qualifying were not available at press time.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo will have a five-place grid penalty for today's race, after his team replaced the turbocharger on his car's power unit. Stewards said the sixth new turbocharger exceeded the driver's permitted allocation.

The Brazilian GP has no bearing on the constructors' championship for Red Bull, who cannot overtake Ferrari for second place or lose out on third.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

F1 BRAZILIAN GP Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 12.30am