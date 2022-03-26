Fuel pump woes won't recur: Red Bull

RIYADH • Formula One team Red Bull yesterday said a vacuum in their fuel system that caused a drop in fuel pressure led to the problems that put both their cars out of last weekend's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen retired from the race three laps from the end while on course for a second-place finish behind Ferrari winner Charles Leclerc.

Teammate Sergio Perez followed him into retirement on the final lap while running third.

"Both cars suffered from a lack of fuel pressure last weekend," said a spokesman for the team ahead of tomorrow's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. "The correct amount of fuel was in both cars but a vacuum prevented the pumps from drawing fuel and delivering it to the engine.

"We've taken the necessary steps to correct this issue and we expect no problems this weekend."

The exits, described by team boss Christian Horner as their worst nightmare, gave the Milton Keynes-based squad their first double retirement since the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix.

Perez said on Thursday that the problem had stemmed from a standard-issue part but that Red Bull's fuel system had not worked as expected. However, the Mexican is sure the Bahrain failure will not recur this season.

"The team know exactly what happened. We are pretty confident that we fixed the issue. It was a standard part but I think our system basically didn't work as expected. That's what caused the issue."

Despite the double retirements, the speed Red Bull showed in Bahrain backed up their status as favourites alongside Ferrari, with Mercedes still adjusting to F1's radical rules overhaul.

"We had a bit of bad luck, but it's okay," said Perez. "It's a long season ahead. As long as we keep progressing and we keep improving the car, then we are in a good shape."

Meanwhile, Germany's Nico Hulkenberg will race for Aston Martin in Jeddah, the team confirmed yesterday, after four-time world champion and compatriot Sebastian Vettel failed to recover from Covid-19 in time for the race. The latter missed the Bahrain race for the same reason.

"Nico coped well in Bahrain and we are sure he will do likewise in Jeddah," Aston Martin tweeted.

Hulkenberg added: "Racing in Saudi Arabia will give me the opportunity to develop and further improve my understanding of the car.

"Obviously, I wish Sebastian a speedy recovery, but I am really looking forward to the challenge and will be doing my best for the whole team this weekend."

Tomorrow will be the fifth time he has stood in for the team since he last raced full time in F1 with Renault in 2019.

REUTERS

SAUDI ARABIAN GP

Practice 3 (9.55pm) & qualifying (tomorrow, 12.55am), Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202