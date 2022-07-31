From 'worst Friday' to pole for Russell

HUNGARORING • George Russell of Mercedes simply could not hide his excitement after he took the first pole position of his Formula One career yesterday, when he topped the times in qualifying for today's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The British driver posted a sensational final flying lap to edge out Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who was just 0.044sec behind.

Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari and McLaren's Lando Norris are on the second row for today's 13th round of the 22-race season.

"I am over the moon, absolutely buzzing," said Russell.

"I mean, yesterday was arguably our worst Friday of the season (when we struggled during practice). We worked so hard but didn't know what direction to go in.

"(Today) I came across the line and looked at the screen and saw we came in at P1 and it was an incredible feeling.

"We are going to be absolutely going for it but either way that was a special day no doubt."

Russell's first pole in his 73rd grand prix was also Mercedes' first since last year's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and signalled that the team may finally have overcome their struggles with the new "ground effect" aerodynamic regulations this season.

However, they did struggle through all three of the weekend's practice sessions - Lewis Hamilton qualified seventh - and Sainz had looked to be cruising to pole before Russell's late surge.

The Ferrari driver said he felt that some small errors on his last lap had cost him.

"Today I felt like I had the pace for pole position, but it went away from us in the final sector with a few snaps through the lap," said the Spaniard. "But I am feeling better and better every race and every qualifying session."

Leclerc, meanwhile, admitted that he had some tyre issues.

"Today has not been a great day and I have struggled with the tyres and I have had inconsistency getting the tyres in the right window," said the Monegasque driver.

"So I struggled to put a lap together. We will look into it... hopefully we will have a better Sunday.

"The pace is there so we just need to understand what went on with the tyres today and I am sure we can come back tomorrow."

After a rain-hit final practice session earlier in the day, qualifying began in dry conditions with some sunshine - and thankfully the track remained dry, although some dark clouds loomed.

Last year's surprise winner Esteban Ocon was celebrating qualifying fifth, with his Alpine teammate Fernando Alonso in sixth.

Then came Hamilton ahead of former teammate Valtteri Bottas, in an Alfa Romeo, and McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo.

Max Verstappen, who leads the world championship by 63 points from Leclerc (170), could manage only 10th spot after complaining over the Red Bull team radio that "nothing works" on his car.

On a trying day for the team, Sergio Perez came in 11th.

Separately, F1 launched a "Drive It Out" initiative yesterday to tackle abuse after recent incidents of racist and homophobic behaviour by spectators and the sexual harassment of female fans.

The sport said it was sending a clear and united message that the abuse, both at races and on social media, must stop and those who spread it were not welcome.

The campaign was launched via a video featuring all 20 drivers, F1 chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX

Race day: Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, 8.55pm