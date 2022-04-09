From dad to son, Mick thrilled with Melbourne debut

MELBOURNE • Mick Schumacher's legendary father Michael holds the lap record at Albert Park and the 23-year-old fondly remembers travelling to Melbourne as a child to watch his dad in action.

Now a Formula One driver himself, the German will race at the Australian Grand Prix for the first time this weekend.

"I'm quite excited, I'm looking forward to getting to know the track and getting to know the city as well," said the Haas driver, who returns after missing the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix because of his crash during qualifying.

"I've been here with my dad and have watched him race in Melbourne, that was really cool, and I'm excited to drive here myself and make my own experiences of driving in F1 in Australia."

Schumacher is fortunate to be in Melbourne after escaping without injuries from his horror crash.

He had to be lifted out of his wrecked car after clipping a kerb at high speed and airlifted to hospital for precautionary tests, before being ruled out of the race.

He said afterwards he was "feeling all right" and he is now focused on taking on Albert Park, just like his seven-time world champion father did with four victories in his Ferrari in the early 2000s.

During that run, he set a lap record of 1min 24.125sec in 2004 which still stands today. But it will likely not survive the weekend, with significant changes to the circuit set to shave lap times.

"My dad holds the lap record in a 2004 Ferrari. I got the chance to drive that car and it's an amazing car," Schumacher said. "We'll make our own laps in a similar-looking car, actually. The cars have turned back in time and they're looking a bit more like they used to with the high front wing, so it will be interesting."

In yesterday's second practice, Schumacher was 18th fastest with a time of 1:21.974.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE