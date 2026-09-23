French driver Hadjar to remain at Red Bull in 2027

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar in action during the Hungarian Grand Prix in July 2026. He will continue alongside Max Verstappen in an unchanged line-up next season.

BAKU – Frenchman Isack Hadjar will continue to drive alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen in an unchanged line-up at Red Bull next season, the Formula One team said on Sept 23.

The 21-year-old, who stepped up to the championship-winning team in 2026 after an impressive debut season with Racing Bulls, has scored points in eight of the 11 races he has taken part in, including a third-place finish in Monaco.

Hadjar, eighth in the overall standings with 71 points, missed the last three races with a wrist injury but is set to make his comeback at this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“We’re very excited to continue our journey with Isack,” said team principal Laurent Mekies in a statement.

“Since joining us at the start of the year, he has been superb on and off track, especially considering this is only his second Formula One season, which made extending his contract an easy decision.”

Hadjar’s contract extension comes after Red Bull agreed a new deal with Verstappen in August. The Dutchman is set to stay at the Milton Keynes-based outfit until the end of 2030.

“From the moment I signed, I set out to dedicate myself to the team, and with the support of Laurent and everyone in Milton Keynes, I’ve been able to justify the faith they’ve had in me,” said Hadjar.

“I’m constantly looking to listen, learn and push myself further every single day, which only makes me more excited about what lies ahead,” he added. REUTERS