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Nov 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Workers prepare a car for display during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party at Las Vegas Strip. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 17 - Formula One statistics for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, round 21 of the 23-race season:

Lap distance: 6.201km. Total distance: 309.958km (50 laps)

2025 pole position: Lando Norris (Britain) McLaren one minute 47.934 seconds

2025 winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull

Race fastest lap: Verstappen, 1:33.365 (2025)

Start time: 0400 GMT Sunday/8 p.m. local Saturday

LAS VEGAS

The Nevada city returned to the calendar in 2023. It had previously held two title-deciding and season-ending championship races in the Caesars Palace parking lot in 1981 and 1982.

The track is the second longest on the calendar and includes the famed Strip and central landmarks. Average speeds are around 240kph (149 mph), with cars hitting more than 350kph (217 mph)and conditions cold at night, making tyre warm-up tricky.

Almost 80% of the lap is at full throttle.

The race is the third of the year in the US after Miami and Austin and the fourth edition of the current Las Vegas GP.

Two current drivers have won in Vegas: Verstappen (2023, 2025) and George Russell (2024).

CHAMPIONSHIP

Both titles have been won already -- Italian Kimi Antonelli taking the drivers' championship in Mexico on November 1 and his Mercedes team securing the constructors' crown at the following race in Brazil.

Verstappen is second overall, 111 points behind Antonelli.

Mercedes' Russell is 17 behind Verstappen with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton a further point back. Also still in with a shout of finishing second overall are Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, 30 behind Verstappen, with Norris three points further back.

Ferrari look a safe second behind Mercedes in the constructors' standings but Red Bull and McLaren are divided by only 17 points in the battle for third overall.

RACE WINS

Six drivers have won races this season, with Antonelli leading the way on nine. Norris, Russell and Verstappen all have three each with Hamilton and Leclerc one apiece.

Mercedes have won 12 of 20 races, but only one of the last five.

Verstappen has been the form driver in the closing part of the season, with three wins in his last five starts. The four-times champion has been on the podium in his last eight races, something no other driver has managed.

Seven-times champion Hamilton has a record 106 victories from 400 starts with three teams. Verstappen has won 74 grands prix and is third on the all-time list behind Hamilton and Michael Schumacher (91).

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole 12 times this season — Antonelli seven times and Russell five.

Norris has been on pole four times, Verstappen twice. The other polesitters have been Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Hamilton.

Hamilton has a record 105 career poles.

MILESTONE

Williams driver Carlos Sainz will be making his 250th race start. REUTERS