Formula One: Sebastian Vettel to start last in Germany after 'loss of power' in qualifying

HOCKENHEIM (REUTERS, AFP) - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel will start his home German Grand Prix at the back of the grid after failing to set a time in qualifying on Saturday (July 27).

Ferrari said the four-time Formula One world champion's car had suffered a turbo-related problem.

Vettel, who started last year's race on pole position but crashed out while leading, has not won a race since the Belgian Grand Prix last August.

The German reported a loss of power on the radio shortly after he left the pits for his first run during the opening phase of qualifying.

Separately, Mick Schumacher completed an emotional three-lap demonstration run in his father Michael's championship-winning Ferrari F2004 car before qualifying.

The 20-year-old son of the seven-time world champion said it felt like "torture" as he waited to emerge from the pit-lane in front of a big crowd at the Hockenheim circuit.

Now a Formula Two driver, Schumacher wore a helmet that paid tribute to his father's career as he drove the car that carried his father to 13 victories and the drivers' title in 2004.

"I just wanted to go out and I just wanted to drive," he said. "Obviously, having to wait, even in front of the pit exit, was more like torture. But I never lost a smile. It was always on my face. Even when I was locking up, I was smiling! It was really cool."