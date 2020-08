SILVERSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM (AFP) - George Russell was hit with a five-place grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags in qualifying and will start Sunday's British Grand Prix from the back row.

Russell had qualified in 15th at Silverstone on Saturday (Aug 1) but was penalised for failing to respect double-waved yellow flags following a spin for his Williams teammate Nicholas Latifi.

He will also be docked three penalty points on his licence.