Formula One: Only 'a small party' to celebrate US win, says Kimi Raikkonen

MEXICO CITY (AFP) - Kimi Raikkonen admitted he had "a small party" after winning last Sunday's United States Grand Prix because, he said, it takes him so long to recover at the age of 39.

The Finn, whose victory after a lull of 113 races set a Formula One record, was as self-effacing and reticent as ever on Thursday (Oct 25) when he spoke to reporters ahead of this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix.

"We had a small party, but it takes a long time to recover at this age," he said. "So that part is definitively not the nice part... But the first part is always fun. It was not really much, just a few friends and that was about it."

His triumph in Texas was his first in more than five years, but it seemed to have left him unaffected.

"I didn't really look that much in the news and I don't know who has, but I'm happy if people are happy," he said.

"The main thing is that I feel good about what I'm doing. Some like it, some not, but that's absolutely fine.

"Obviously, it's great. I don't think we always get the biggest support from Finland so when we get it, we take it.

"I don't know exactly if somebody has congratulated me. Not so many people have my number so it's not going to be that direct.

"I don't read too much stuff on the net, so I'm more than happy and take all the good wishes on board. Now we go forward and see what we can do this weekend."

Only a victory by his Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel, with Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes scoring fewer than five points, can keep the drivers' championship alive.