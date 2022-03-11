Formula One: Mercedes' new 'extreme' car raises hackles at Bahrain test

SAKHIR, BAHRAIN (REUTERS, AFP) - Formula One champions Mercedes were the talk of pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday (March 10) after turning up with a radically revised car that caught the eye and raised hackles at rivals Red Bull.

The new-look W13 car featured dramatically narrower sidepods, with Formula One's motorsport managing director Ross Brawn saying the concept was impressive and a "very extreme interpretation of the regulation" that had not been anticipated.

"Inevitably, there's going to be a lot of debate about their interpretation. That's what happens with new regulations," the Briton told F1 TV. "However hard you try to close off all the options, and believe me, we closed off hundreds of them, the innovation in Formula One is always extreme."

Attention also focused on a structure on which Mercedes' rear-view mirrors were mounted.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto was quoted by the BBC as saying: "On the mirrors, it was surprising - we were not expecting that. We always said the mirror should have no aero purpose and the way they treated their cars there is a significant aero purpose in the mirrors."

Mercedes insisted the radical 'no sidepod' design of their 2022 car is perfectly legal.

But Red Bull team chief Christian Horner was reported to have questioned the legality of the design in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport in Germany.

He was also said to have described the design as not in the "spirit" of the sport.

But a team spokesman insisted: "Christian Horner has not given any interviews regarding Mercedes car.

"Any quotes being attributed to him this morning are incorrect."

Journalist Andreas Haupt, however, took to Twitter to defend the German outlet's story. "We spoke with Horner in the paddock today. You can trust us."

Horner himself told Sky Sports F1: "I was slightly surprised to be reading comments I'm supposed to have been making, but there we go."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff defended his 'no sidepod' design despite the controversy sparking a new round of paddock politics.

"It's clear that sometimes when you come with an innovation it creates the kind of debate that we're having here. That's why that was expected," he told reporters.