Formula One: Leclerc puts Ferrari top of testing time sheets

BARCELONA (REUTERS) - Charles Leclerc went fastest for Ferrari on the second day of Formula One testing in Barcelona on Thursday (Feb 24), with the Italian team and rivals McLaren emerging as the most promising contenders in the early in sport's new era.

The Monegasque, set a time of one minute 19.689 seconds, having taken over after lunch from team mate Carlos Sainz who was in the Maranello-based team's car in the morning.

That put him ahead of Frenchman Pierre Gasly, who was second for AlphaTauri with Daniel Ricciardo third for McLaren.

The Australian, getting his first testing run in the car, was fastest going into the lunch break, after team mate Lando Norris had set the pace on Wednesday.

But he was usurped in the afternoon by Leclerc, who together with fifth-placed Sainz put Ferrari on top of the mileage charts for the second day in a row.

"Our aim is to drive as many kilometres as we can, to complete as many different tests as possible and that's exactly what we did," said Leclerc.

"Again, we should not get ahead of ourselves, because first doesn't mean anything at this stage."

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who drove for Mercedes in the morning, propped up the time sheets.