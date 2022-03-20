Formula One: It's great to be back, says Ferrari boss Binotto

MANAMA (REUTERS) - Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said it was great to be back after Charles Leclerc put the success-starved Formula One team on pole position for the season-opening Bahrain grand prix on Saturday (March 19).

It was Ferrari's first pole since Leclerc at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last June and fuelled hopes of a first victory since 2019 for the sport's oldest, most successful and glamorous constructor.

Ferrari climbed back to third overall in the standings last season after a 40-year low of sixth in 2020 and look to be in a battle with Red Bull for early season honours after a strong showing in testing.

"It's great to be there. We know it has been very tough," Binotto told Sky Sports television.

"It was very tight and it will be very tight for the entire season, hopefully... It's a good fight, a good battle. it's great to be there and to enjoy it."

Ferrari have not won a championship since 2008 but hopes are rising that this year, the start of a new era with much changed rules, could end the drought.

Leclerc, who now has 10 pole positions, was 0.123 seconds faster than Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen and said it was always just a question of when.

"Obviously, the last two years for the team have been extremely difficult after 2019," said the Monegasque.

"We had two very difficult years where I knew it was just a matter of time before we got back to the top because we were working well. But until you actually do it, you always have the doubt.

"Finally, this season, we managed to make a car that is back to where it deserves, which is to at least be in the mix for the top positions."