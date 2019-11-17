Formula One: Hamilton fastest in final practice for Brazilian Grand Prix

SAO PAULO (DPA) - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets for Mercedes in final practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton posted a best 1 minute 08.320 seconds around the 4.309-kilometre Interlagos track on Saturday (Nov 16) with Max Verstappen just 0.026 seconds behind for Red Bull.

Ferrari had a low-key session with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel third and fourth after having the best of Friday's rain hampered practice in Sao Paulo.

Leclerc was 29 hundredths off the pace with Vettel 5 hundredths further back.

Alexander Albon was fifth in the second Red Bull and Valtteri Bottas sixth in the other Mercedes.

Hamilton clinched a sixth career world title with two races to spare almost two weeks ago in the United States.

Qualifying for Sunday's race is later Saturday.