Formula One: Hamilton braced for 'lonely, uninspiring' life in F1's new world

Hamilton listens to music ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix in August 2019.
Hamilton listens to music ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix in August 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Published
46 min ago

PARIS (AFP) - Lewis Hamilton will begin his bid for a record-equalling seventh Formula One world title, feeling "lonely and uninspired".

The 35-year-old Briton gets the season under way in Austria on July 5 after the world championship endured a pre-coronavirus shutdown false start in Australia in March.

However, strict health protocols mean that there will be no fans at the races, a factor that Hamilton understands but won't particularly enjoy.

"Driving past empty stands is going to be not too inspiring, it's going to be quite lonely," he said in a video posted online by his Mercedes team.

"We are preparing the best way we can for what is going to be the most difficult season, I think, that Formula 1 and all us have experienced with the difficult times that were facing, and the changes that we have to make in order to operate."

Hamilton needs one more world title to equal the record of seven set by Michael Schumacher.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content