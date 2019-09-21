Formula One: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc claims stunning pole at Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE - Charles Leclerc thought he had lost control of his Ferrari at points during his qualifying lap on Saturday (Sept 21) but managed to keep his cool and claim a stunning pole for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, with a flying lap of 1min 36.217sec.

"I'm extremely happy - it was a very good lap but there were several moments when I almost lost control!" said the 21-year-old Monegasque.

"I must thank the team - they have been amazing. Yesterday was not my day but this feels great."

Joining him on the front row is five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (1:36.408), while Leclerc's teammate Sebastian Vettel (1:36.437) will start the Sunday race in the second row after qualifying third.

"I don't know where Ferrari picked up their pace today, it was potentially not one of their tracks, but Charles put a great lap in," said Singapore GP defending champion Hamilton after qualifying. "I think tomorrow we can be aggressive and hopefully divide them..."

"The final bit of Q3 wasn't great but sometimes that's the way it goes," Vettel said. "We were quick out there today and it's always fun round here one way or another. I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fourth followed by Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton and Vettel have both won the Singapore race four times but it is Leclerc who is Formula One's in-form driver after winning the last two races in Belgium and Italy.

Claiming P1 at the 5.063km, 23-turn Marina Bay Street Circuit will be hugely important as Leclerc seeks a hat-trick of victories.

Eight of the last 11 winners of the Singapore race have started from pole. The last man not to win from that position was Vettel in 2017 after he was involved in a collision with then teammate Kimi Raikkonen and Verstappen on the run to the first corner.