Formula One: Disappointment at cancellation of Singapore GP but many also understand 'safety first' rationale

SINGAPORE - The local racing community, as well as related sectors, reacted with disappointment but also understanding after news of the coronavirus-enforced cancellation of this year's Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix broke on Friday (June 12).

Professional racer, Yuey Tan, who competed in the Porsche Carrera Cup at the 2014 and 2015 Singapore Grands Prix, said: "Of course, there is a massive disappointment as this is the first time this has happened since the race was held here in 2008.

"But racing is nothing more than entertainment. I have two children and I love them very much. If this decision is going to keep people safer, I am really good with that, and I can't wait for the Singapore Grand Prix next year."

The first 11 editions between 2008 and 2018 saw more than 490,000 foreign visitors attending the night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, contributing more than $1.4 billion in tourism receipts and benefiting local businesses.

The positive impact of hosting the race was pointed out by the Singapore Tourism Board's director of sports Ong Ling Lee, who noted in a statement: "Since 2008, the F1 race has generated benefits for both Singapore and the F1 franchise, with many local businesses actively involved in race preparations and operations.

"We take pride in our track record of hosting the first and only F1 night street race for the past 12 years, and we look forward to its return next year."

Hotels that line the circuit are usually fully booked during F1 weekend. Others that benefit from the Singapore GP include restaurants, clubs and pubs, and Singapore Nightlife Business Association president Thomas Ong was understandably downcast after the announcement.

He shared that the Singapore GP typically helps to bump revenues for night businesses by about 20 per cent, and that outlets at Clarke Quay and 1-Altitude experience a spike of around 35 per cent when the race comes around.

Ong said: "From a night business perspective, we are disappointed but we understand.

"It is a bit too early to say if it would have a big impact on our industry as we have not even gone into Phase 2 post circuit breaker."

However, he also noted that even if the race had been given the green light to proceed, health and safety protocols designed to stem the spread of Covid-19 would make business operations tricky to execute smoothly.

"Even if the F1 set-up was possible, the actual operation will be even more difficult due to the large crowds and we would not be able to maintain social distancing," he said.

Meanwhile, fans told ST they will miss the buzz from watching the drama unfold up close with a crowd, as well as the supporting events and activities that have made the Singapore GP a marquee event in world sport.

Mercedes fan Gabriel Quek, who has been to every edition of the Singapore GP and had planned to attend the Azerbaijan GP which is also canned, said: "Watching races from home will just be a 'Yay, Mercedes won' moment instead of being on the ground and hearing the engine noises and whoos and boos from the different supporters.

"But no matter what, we are in for a treat to see how the other races pan out and if there will be more winners outside of the usual Big Three (Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull)."

Red Bull fan Zaki Azmi, who has been to six Singapore races, added: "The rivalry gives the event one of the most vibrant atmospheres in the world, but the health of the fans is more important than the race itself, so I feel this is the right decision."

The event has been graced by the likes of Shakira, Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande over the years. And Thomas Wong is one fan who relishes the event's heady mix of racing and star-studded concerts.

Said the Ferrari supporter: "I'm not a regular race-goer, but the Singapore GP usually brings in top international performers like Bon Jovi and Red Hot Chili Peppers, acts we don't otherwise get to watch live.

"I hope the extravaganza will come back with a bang next year."

Tan is not worried that the Singapore GP cancellation will adversely affect the Republic's standing in the motorsports community, as it has already achieved iconic status over the past decade.

He said: "The Singapore GP is quite different from the other Asian and European circuits. There is a different type of culture and format here. It is a street circuit and night race, which sets it apart from the rest."

Race promoters Singapore GP said they will provide existing ticket holders with automatic refunds within 30 business days, or a rollover option to next year's event. Those who bought tickets through authorised ticketing partners should contact them for refunds.

Additional reporting by Arvinash Ravindran