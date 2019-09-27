Formula One: Bottas and Hamilton hope to avoid team orders in Russian GP

SOCHI, Russia (AFP) - Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton were adamant on Thursday (Sept 26) that they will do all they can to avoid team orders interfering with the outcome of their contest in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix.

The Finn was asked to move over and allow Hamilton to win in last year's race and was given similar team orders during last weekend's Singapore race.

"I can't go into details," said Bottas on Thursday.

"But we always review everything in the finest detail and I was in the factory on Tuesday.

"We had meetings about that and that will keep just for us, whatever we've spoken about it. But we have certain rules both ways and they are equal. I just need to make sure I won't be in that situation again."

Hamilton said he also hoped to avoid a team orders scenario and admitted that he had "hated" winning at Bottas' expense in 2018.

He said: "I want to do the job on my own. That's never what I've asked for and, looking back at last year, I hated that experience and wished that I wasn't in that position.

"I don't think I need help from anybody to do the job that I know I can do, except for obviously my team in terms of doing a better job altogether, throughout the weekend.

"But currently I'm fighting Valtteri for the world championship so I don't expect, for a second, anything like that of him this time.

"If it was for the win at the last race, it would be a lot different." Defending five-time world champion Hamilton leads Bottas by 65 points in this year's title race with six races remaining.

But Bottas has always enjoyed driving at Sochi where he has an impressive record, gaining his maiden victory in 2017 and dominating last year after taking pole.

"For sure it gives you confidence when you come into a weekend where you know previously it's been one of the good tracks for you," he said.

"So, I have a good mindset here and know it has been good for me in the past."