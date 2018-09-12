Formula One: Amazing first year for Pierre Gasly, who is excited at his maiden S'pore race and joining Red Bull

SINGAPORE - Even for someone used to driving at high speeds, Pierre Gasly has had quite the whirlwind last 12 months.

The Toro Rosso driver's Formula One journey began in Malaysia just under a year ago and gathered pace in just the second race of his first full season when he recorded an impressive fourth-place finish in Bahrain.

And with Daniel Ricciardo set to move to Renault next season from Toro Rosso parent team Red Bull, Gasly was lined up as the Australian's replacement in August on a team who will again have their eye on the drivers' and constructors' championships.

"Great things have happened in the last 12 months for sure. Racing is so unpredictable and I didn't expect to be fighting for fourth place in Bahrain so that was a big boost for the team and myself," said the 22-year-old on Wednesday (Sept 12) at a launch event for Casio Edifice watches in the Conrad Centennial Singapore.

"I've had to learn a lot but I feel a lot more comfortable in the car now. Hopefully the next 12 months will be as good."

With all that has happened, it is easy to forget that Sunday will be his first experience of the Singapore Grand Prix.

"Singapore is one of my favourite races on the PlayStation so I'm really looking forward to this weekend," said Gasly.

"It will be a challenge but that's what makes it more exciting for me."

Gasly's fast start in F1 has been helped by the fledgling partnership between Toro Rosso and engine maker Honda this year.

Last season had been a troubled one for Honda but the Japanese manufacturer appears to have gotten its act together, with improved performances prompting Red Bull to make the switch to Honda engines for next season.

"Everything has been different this year. We have had perfect communication with the Toro Rosso team and the drivers," said Honda's motor sports head Masashi Yamamoto.

"It's not just the car and the power unit we put together but also the talent of the driver (Gasly). We look forward to a much better future."

Gasly, meanwhile, is headed for a future as team-mate of the mercurial Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Verstappen is younger by two years but is into his fourth F1 season. The pair have known each other since their karting days and Gasly is expecting a friendly rivalry to develop.

Said the Frenchman: "We have a lot of respect for each other. In racing you always want to fight against the best and Max is probably one of the most talented drivers on the grid so I'm really happy to be next to him.

"You always want to beat each other. Since I was a little kid as long as I play something I always want to win and it's the same for him."