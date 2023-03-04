Formula 1: StarHub to telecast 2023 season

SINGAPORE - StarHub will broadcast the 2023 Formula One season starting with this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

The telco announced the news on Saturday morning, just 24 hours ahead of the season opener in Sakhir.

Starhub’s Sports+ customers will be able to catch the action on beIN SPORTS (Ch213).

They can also stream all 23 races “live”, on their preferred smart devices across all networks, at no extra cost.

The news will come as relief to the sport’s fans in Singapore, with several taking to StarHub’s Facebook page earlier in the week to express their concerns.

Under the comments thread for a post promoting mixed martial arts bout UFC 285, Javern Han wrote on Friday: “4 hours to F1 practice still can’t confirm if F1 will be shown?”

Jude Patrick added: “Dear StarHub.

“Today is the beginning of F1 race at Bahrain. Why no live telecast of Practice sessions n (sic) also what about the race day on Sunday?”

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, now 41 and racing for Aston Martin, posted the best time of 1min 30.907sec to top the time sheets after Friday’s second practice.

The Spanish veteran was 0.169sec ahead of Red Bull’s defending world champion Max Verstappen.