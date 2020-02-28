First three F1 races to go on but concerns on the rise

LONDON • While Formula One organisers have unequivocally come out to say the Australian, Bahrain and Vietnam grands prix will go ahead, the season's opening three races are coming under increasing threat of cancellation.

With the coronavirus continuing to spread outside China, Australia has enacted its emergency response plan and Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said "we believe the risk of a pandemic is very much upon us".

For now, though, the Australian GP is scheduled to take place as planned on March 15.

The Victorian state government has echoed comments by F1 chief executive Chase Carey that "we're heading to Melbourne, heading to Bahrain and heading to Hanoi".

The state's sports minister Martin Pakula said: "Melbourne is the only city in the world to host an F1 race and a Grand Slam tennis tournament, and we look forward to the grand prix celebrating 25 years at Albert Park on March 15."

Andrew Westacott, chief executive of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, added it was in the government's hands whether it was viable to stage the race under current conditions, with the April 19 Chinese GP postponed.

"We take guidance from the chief medical officers in Australia and ultimately from (the) government," he said. "Government and health officers will look at things medically and economically, and assess risk."

Only in the worst-case scenario should a cancellation be countenanced as it would be financially devastating for the state, says Felicia Mariani.

The chief executive of the Victorian Tourism Industry Council said: "Victoria and Victorian tourism, already reeling under the weight of the bush fires and now the coronavirus, can hardly afford the reputational or economic damage that would come from a cancelled or downscaled grand prix.

"Safety is paramount, however, and if it comes to the point of cancellation, the industry needs to brace itself and be ready to respond accordingly."

In response to the growing contagion in Italy, Ferrari have restricted external access to its Maranello factory, which is located 140km from the epicentre of the country's outbreak. Italy is the hardest hit in Europe, with at least 400 cases and 12 deaths, mainly in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Ireland's Six Nations rugby Test match against Italy in Dublin on March 7 has already been postponed, while the International Cycling Union, the sport's governing body, has admitted it is unsure if the Giro d'Italia can be staged.

One of the three Grand Tour races, it begins in Budapest on May 9 and ends in Milan on May 31, passing through several of Italy's worst-affected areas.

Vietnam, which announced the completion of its F1 circuit on Wednesday, has 16 cases of the disease, while Bahrain has 26.

Yesterday, six Asian Champions League football games were postponed.

