FIA's mid-season rule change 'a bit of a shame'

MONTREAL • World champion Max Verstappen yesterday said a mid-season intervention on safety grounds to solve Formula One's "porpoising" problems was "a bit of a shame".

The Red Bull driver leads the drivers' standings as the idea of a potential rule change was welcomed by many but rejected by others.

The sport's ruling body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), on Thursday announced it was intervening with a series of steps on medical grounds to prevent or eliminate "porpoising", also known as bouncing, after several drivers complained bitterly after recent races.

"I think it's a bit disappointing that again there is a rule change mid-season," said Verstappen.

"It's not about affecting us more or less than other teams, but it shouldn't be that one team is complaining a lot and suddenly then they change the 'regs' around it.

"I think there are a lot of teams that actually did an amazing job to not have these kind of issues, so it is possible to drive around it."

His reference to one team suggested he was talking about rivals Mercedes, who have struggled badly with their new generation "ground effect" car this year.

"If you raise your car, then you won't have these issues, but you lose performance," he added, as quoted by Racer magazine.

"But if you can't design the car properly for that - then that's your fault. It's not the 'regs' fault. So, for me, it's a bit of a shame."

Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate George Russell, together with others including Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri, Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo and Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren, have warned of potential long-term physical consequences after suffering acute back pain.

But Red Bull are one of the few teams not impacted severely by the phenomenon and Haas team chief Guenther Steiner yesterday suggested the intervention could change the performance "pecking order" of the teams.

"Some of the cars are pretty bad," he said. "But there is a solution - just raise the ride height. But then you go slow... and who wants to go slow?

"It's like, I don't know how many years ago, when we had the change of tyres. It's something like this. You change something fundamentally - you could change the pecking order completely again.

"Is that really fair? No. The use of the safety factor... but that could be approached, too - if it is too dangerous, just raise your ride height."

However, Russell yesterday dismissed Verstappen's claims the mid-season rule change was at the Silver Arrows' behest.

"I think this is something that everybody thinks Mercedes is sort of pushing for," he said.

"But from a pure performance side of things, we don't really want change because if there's change, you never know if it's going in your favour or against you."

However, the Briton added that it was good to see the FIA considering drivers' health and safety.

Ricciardo is hopeful the FIA's intervention can eventually address some of the problems.

"It got worse and worse (the back pain)," the Australian said.

