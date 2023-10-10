FIA to take action after Qatar GP ‘extreme weather’

DOHA – Formula One's governing body will take action to protect drivers from the sort of extreme heat and humidity they suffered during Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, it said on Monday.

Some of those racing in the heat ended up on the verge of collapse, vomiting and severely dehydrated after the chequered flag while Williams’ rookie Logan Sargeant felt too ill to continue.

Teammate Alex Albon was taken to the circuit medical centre after the race with acute heat exposure. Others lay on garage floors to recover after the race.

“Today we probably found the limit,” said McLaren’s Lando Norris. “Sad we had to find it that way with some people ending up in the medical centre or passing out. A pretty dangerous thing.

“On TV it probably doesn’t look that physical but when you have people who end up retiring, it is too much; for the speeds we are doing, it is too dangerous.

“It’s something we need to speak about because it shouldn’t have happened in the first place.”

The International Automobile Federation said in a statement it had “begun an analysis into the situation in Qatar to provide recommendations for future situations of extreme weather conditions.

“Measures may include guidance for competitors, research into modifications for more efficient airflow in the cockpit, and recommendations for changes to the calendar to align with acceptable climatic conditions, amongst others.

“Research from other series, like cross-country events in extreme climates, will be examined for potential applications to circuit events.”

The FIA said measures would be discussed at a meeting of its medical commission in Paris.

The track temperature during the night race at the Lusail circuit, where Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed a third world title, never dropped below 36 deg C, while daytime temperatures exceeded 40 deg C.

The FIA noted that 2024’s race in Qatar will be held in December, when temperatures should be lower, but said it preferred “to take material action now to avoid a repeat of this scenario”. “While being elite athletes, they should not be expected to compete under conditions that could jeopardise their health or safety,” it added.

Verstappen said on Sunday that “some of the guys who were struggling today are extremely fit, probably even fitter than me, but just the whole day it’s like you’re walking around in a sauna”.