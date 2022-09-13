FIA, not Max, target of boo boys

MONZA, Italy -The jeers and boos after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix were aimed more at Formula One's governing body for how the race ended than Red Bull winner Max Verstappen, said Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto.

The last six laps at Monza were spent with the field following the safety car, with Charles Leclerc behind the runaway championship leader, ending any hopes of a home win for Ferrari.

Boos broke out at the finish and during the podium ceremony when Verstappen stepped out above a mass of mostly Ferrari supporters but Binotto claimed it was not directed at the Dutchman.

"Booing a driver is never great," the Italian said.

"Max was the fastest driver on track and deserved the win, so that (the boos) was not good.

"I think the booing from our tifosi (fans) was more towards the FIA. The tifosi or the people out there believe the safety car could have been ended before and give still a couple of laps for the show, for battles on track."

Binotto added the FIA needed to do a better job with the safety car.

Verstappen won his first title in Abu Dhabi in 2021 when the safety car was deployed late in the race, which was restarted without the usual procedures being followed and triggering a huge controversy.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner agreed, arguing there was sufficient time to remove Daniel Ricciardo's stranded McLaren and resume racing.

"We would have preferred to win the race under racing conditions and you could hear the displeasure of the crowd at the end there because it just felt like everybody had been robbed of that finish," he said.

The FIA defended itself, saying that every effort had been made to resume racing but marshals were unable to get the McLaren into neutral and push it away.

It said the incident was not significant enough to halt the race, which ended under procedures agreed with all competitors and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff felt the rules had been followed.

"If one is not happy with the regulations, and you want to have a big bang show and two laps of racing and mayhem, I think I'm absolutely up for it," he said.

"But then we need to change the regulations."

Meanwhile, Nyck de Vries was voted the Driver Of The Day by F1 fans on a dream debut for Williams on Sunday and even a post-race reprimand for erratic driving could not dilute the delight.

The Dutchman started eighth, as penalties moved others down the field, and finished ninth overall, boosting his prospects of securing a full-time drive next season.

The man he might replace, Canadian teammate Nicholas Latifi, finished an underwhelming 15th after starting 10th and remains the only driver on the starting grid yet to score a point from 16 races.

The Mercedes reserve was a last-minute replacement for Alex Albon after the Thai driver came down with appendicitis before qualifying.

De Vries seized his chance and outperformed Latifi despite the short notice and not having driven the Mercedes-powered Williams on a full fuel load before.

"Driver of the day makes me so happy, and I'm very pleased and thankful that I got given the opportunity and I grabbed it with both hands," he said.

"Hopefully, I will get a shot next year, but this is definitely a dream come true and I'm very impressed with what we've done in short notice, so I'll go enjoy it now."

"The last 24 hours has just been a dream. Basically, I spent the whole night awake but perhaps it helped me. I couldn't think and I just had to get on with the job."

