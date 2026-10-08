FIA declares heat hazard at 2026 Singapore Grand Prix

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The FIA’s heat hazard regulations would be activated for both the sprint and race.

SINGAPORE – Formula 1 drivers will face tough conditions at the Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend, after a heat hazard was declared for the Singapore Grand Prix for a second consecutive year.

Race director Rui Marques issued a statement on Oct 8 notifying teams that the FIA’s heat hazard regulations would be activated for both the sprint and race after the official weather service forecasts temperatures greater than 31 deg C during the race weekend.

A sprint was introduced to the 2026 Singapore race for the first time, adding another high-intensity session to a weekend already regarded as one of the most physically demanding on the F1 calendar.

The sprint race will be contested on Oct 10, while the main event will take place on Oct 11.

The declaration means teams have to use precautionary technical measures to protect drivers from heat exhaustion and dangerous core body temperatures.

Several components are involved, including a pump, plumbing and thermal store, with cold fluid generated by the system delivered to the drivers through a special fireproof vest featuring various tubes.

All of the core system components must be fitted to cars, though drivers are currently permitted to choose whether or not to wear the vest.

The 2025 edition of the night race in Singapore was the first time the FIA’s heat hazard regulation was activated at an F1 event.

The measure was subsequently triggered at the 2025 United States Grand Prix in Texas, the Austrian GP in June, September’s Italian GP in Monza, as well as last week’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

In addition to the heat, drivers will also have to contend with the haze, as the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) remained in the unhealthy range of 101 to 200.

At 1pm on Oct 8, the PSI stood at 109 in the north, 108 in the south, 118 in the east, 154 in the west and 140 in the central region.

The hazy conditions are set to continue through the Singapore Grand Prix.

In response to earlier queries, a Singapore GP spokesperson said it will work closely with the relevant agencies to assess the situation before making any decision on the event if the haze causes issues with visibility, public health or operation issues.

A contingency plan, formulated consultation with stakeholders and government agencies is in place to cover a range of scenarios including haze, the spokesperson added, and it includes ensuring availability of N95 masks on-site if required.

An F1 spokesperson had also said in an earlier reply: “There is absolutely no risk to the event and the conditions where the event is taking place are not at any level of concern.”

While the FIA reiterated that the haze would not affect the race, a spokesperson from the motor sports governing body told Reuters on Oct 8 that there may be “some restrictions” on outdoor activity such as entertainment if conditions worsen.