Ferrari's 'mess' at Zandvoort

ZANDVOORT (Netherlands) - Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto and driver Carlos Sainz have both agreed their Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday was "a mess".

In a chaotic and busy race punctuated by stoppages, Red Bull emerged triumphant as Max Verstappen drove to his fourth consecutive victory ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

The Scuderia's race was filled with a series of errors and misfortunes, including bungled pit stops, unsafe releases in the pit lane and erratic strategy calls.

A poor first pit stop left Sainz standing for 12 seconds as his crew searched for a left rear tyre. Not only had his crew mislaid a tyre, but they also left a wheel gun on the ground in front of Sergio Perez of Red Bull and Binotto will hold an inquest into the mix-up.

"A mess," said the Italian.

"What happened: A mess. A very, very late call. The mechanics weren't ready.

"We will revisit that at the end of this race. We made the call at the last corner, at the banking. Not enough time, but we will review at the end."

Sainz's drama did not end at the pit stop. He was later released unsafely from his pit into the path of Fernando Alonso's Alpine, an error that cost him a five-second penalty and dropped him from fifth to eighth in the race result.

A subsequent investigation by the stewards into the Perez-Sainz incident did not result in any further action against the Prancing Horse, with the Spaniard saying any penalty for his unsafe release would have been "a joke", given the multitude of problems they faced on Sunday.

"We ran into all sorts of trouble in the race and we need to analyse why because it cost us a lot of points," he said.

Sainz revealed he had braked to avoid hitting a McLaren mechanic, adding: "That's what made it an unsafe release. I had tried to save someone's life, not generate a dangerous situation."

Leclerc, however, salvaged a podium spot after Mercedes left seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton vulnerable on cold, worn tyres in the closing laps, allowing the Monegasque driver to pass.

While he was happy to be back on the podium, he admitted Ferrari's prospects were not good as Formula One heads to Ferrari's home track, Monza, for the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

This will be the final European race of the season. But, with Leclerc trailing championship leader Verstappen by a whopping 109 points with only seven races left, he admitted their title prospects are fading fast.

"Red Bull is the faster car at the moment, especially in race pace, and Mercedes seem to have gained a bit of performance in race pace, too," he said. "I think we are disappointed as a team. And Monza... it's not our best track... unfortunately.

"I'm looking forward to it, but it will be more difficult."

Meanwhile, Hamilton has apologised to his Mercedes team for his foul-mouthed reaction on Sunday after a late safety car intervention upset his bid to win the Dutch GP.

The Englishman said he was pushed to "the edge of breaking point with my emotions" after being denied his first victory of the season.

"I don't even remember what I said," Hamilton said. "I just lost it for a second. But I think they know that there is just so much passion...

"The car was finally working. If this can be the same in the future races, we're going to be continuing to breathe down their necks and we're going to get that win."

However, he did not admit that he was partly to blame - various reports said he had the engine in the wrong mode at the restart and was down on power, enabling Verstappen to pass him with ease.

AFP